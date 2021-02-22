Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $155.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

