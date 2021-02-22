Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $74,470.34 and $5.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

