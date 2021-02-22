Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.50. 228,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.