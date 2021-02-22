Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.08. The stock had a trading volume of 201,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.23. The stock has a market cap of $743.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.