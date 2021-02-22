Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 643,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 397,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.17 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

