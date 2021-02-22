Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.77 and a 200 day moving average of $330.40. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $382.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

