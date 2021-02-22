NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post sales of $139.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $552.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $553.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.42 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $589.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,246 shares of company stock worth $1,280,272. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $34,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

