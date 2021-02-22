NextDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $499,814.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00501454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00061879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00445144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027962 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,862,110,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,821,878,084 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

