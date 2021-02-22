NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 410 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

