NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,612 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $3,671,290 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on LADR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

