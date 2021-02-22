NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $29,536,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after buying an additional 77,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 692.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $7,398,000.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $304.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.02. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $307.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

