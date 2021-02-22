NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for approximately 3.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,386,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

