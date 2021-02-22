New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,021 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,021 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $59,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

RGA stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

