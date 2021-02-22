New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,700 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $68,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $120,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 99.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 216,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.