New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 161,378 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $51,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 224,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 44,693 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $126.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

