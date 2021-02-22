Neutron Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $381,266.94 and approximately $56.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00027898 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

