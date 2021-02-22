Needham & Company LLC Raises Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $275.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.63.

OLED stock opened at $224.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

