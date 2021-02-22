Needham & Company LLC Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $550.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $371.74.

Shares of ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,956.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,064 shares of company stock worth $296,410,914 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 375.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 467.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

