Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:NGI)

Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) (ASX:NGI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

