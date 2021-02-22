National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 198.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

