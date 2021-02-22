National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $101.87 and last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $719.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

