National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.89

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 322,146 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 925.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

