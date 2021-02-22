National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.