National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.