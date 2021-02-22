National Bank Financial Raises Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$14.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VII. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

VII opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.36.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

