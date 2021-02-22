National Bank Financial Increases TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Price Target to C$2.50

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TVA Group has a twelve month low of C$2.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.93.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.62 million for the quarter.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

