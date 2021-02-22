National Bank Financial Cuts MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$52.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.50.

Shares of MTY opened at C$48.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.43. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$58.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

