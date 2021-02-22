NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.