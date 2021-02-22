MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €179.38 ($211.03).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €191.55 ($225.35) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €203.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.86. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €269.90 ($317.53). The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.