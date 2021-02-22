Morgan Stanley Boosts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $215.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.11.

Shares of MRNA opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,754,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,481 shares of company stock worth $62,788,251. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

