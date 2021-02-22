Morgan Stanley Boosts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $56.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 118,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,744. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

