Monte Financial Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

