Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $96,821.86 and $7.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,035,360 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

