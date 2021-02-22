Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.50.

NYSE MOH opened at $220.83 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

