Mohawk Group (MWK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mohawk Group (NASDAQ: MWK):

2/18/2021 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/9/2021 – Mohawk Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Mohawk Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Mohawk Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – Mohawk Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Mohawk Group is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $949.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

