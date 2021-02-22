Mizuho Raises Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $43.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $40.01 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.