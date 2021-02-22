Mizuho Raises Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $43.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $40.01 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

