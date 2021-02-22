Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,599 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $73,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.90. 39,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.