Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 642,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $92,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.51. 250,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $386.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

