MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $611,093.52 and approximately $773.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,908.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.27 or 0.03278658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.46 or 0.00381472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.00 or 0.01145528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00396812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00410876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00266840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002728 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

