Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 191.33, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,986.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,500 shares of company stock worth $13,665,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $28,935,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $16,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 274,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $14,210,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

