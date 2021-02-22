Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $90.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

