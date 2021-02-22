MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MTG opened at $12.67 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.
About MGIC Investment
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
