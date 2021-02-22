MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTG opened at $12.67 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.