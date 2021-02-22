MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Purchases 475,426 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 475,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Christopher Mackay acquired 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.88.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is -26.43%.

About MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

