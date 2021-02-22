MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 23.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MetLife by 34.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 22.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $56.07 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

