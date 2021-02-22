Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $41.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after buying an additional 183,620 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

