Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,189 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.20. 284,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.