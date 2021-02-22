Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.4% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 13.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 115,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $113.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

