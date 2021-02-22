Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.88.

Shares of MEDP opened at $159.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.34. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.