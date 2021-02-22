Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) PT Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $177.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

