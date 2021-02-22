McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $65,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $177.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

