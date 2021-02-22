MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.76

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 3218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.88.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MasTec by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after acquiring an additional 944,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

